Massimo Pavan has discussed Juventus’ interest in Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, highlighting the challenges the Bianconeri face in signing him.

Juve remains one of his main suitors, although he has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, where Liverpool is reportedly interested.

Atalanta recognises Koopmeiners’ value and is playing hardball over his sale.

La Dea wants to maximise their profit before letting him go and has set a price of 60 million euros.

Juventus is willing to pay 40 million euros, but Atalanta believes this offer is insufficient.

They are open to his departure, but only for the right price, a valuation with which Pavan disagrees.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus has a limited budget, they won’t give away resources but they can make a good transfer, Koopmeiners is strong but it’s not worth 60 million, it’s worth 40, then we can discuss the technical compensation.”

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is no doubt one of the best midfielders in Europe at the moment, and the Dutchman will do well on our team.

However, he is 26, and we have to be careful not to overpay for his services.