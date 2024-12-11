Massimo Pavan shared his thoughts on Juventus’ upcoming match against Manchester City, emphasising that the Premier League side is the clear favourite to win. Both clubs have been dealing with injury issues in recent weeks, yet City’s overall squad depth and quality place them in a stronger position.

Like Juventus, City has faced challenges, notably the long-term injury of Rodri, who is widely regarded as one of their most pivotal players. In addition to Rodri, the Premier League club is missing other key players, creating some difficulties for manager Pep Guardiola. Juventus, on the other hand, is without Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer, both sidelined with long-term injuries, while Nicolas Gonzalez has also been unavailable for several weeks. These absences have impacted both teams, but they will aim to overcome these setbacks and deliver a strong performance in this crucial match.

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Despite the shared injury woes, Pavan believes City’s superior squad depth makes them the stronger side. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he highlighted the significant difference in the quality of players available to the two teams. He stated, “Someone talks about City’s injuries, then they are 5 against 4 and if you read their formation it’s scary. If you see their substitutions Foden, Doku, Savinho, what are we talking about? They are favourites and very fearsome.”

For Juventus, this match represents a major challenge, and they will need to perform at their absolute best to secure even a single point. While injuries have made the road tougher, the team will need to rise above the difficulties to stand a chance against a formidable Manchester City side.