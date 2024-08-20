Juventus has a new hero in town. Samuel Mbangula introduced himself to the Bianconeri faithful in style during their match against Como.

His inclusion in the starting lineup was a surprise, as Juventus kicked off their Serie A campaign under Thiago Motta.

Fans were left puzzled by the decision to start the 20-year-old, especially with Federico Chiesa sidelined. However, Mbangula quickly silenced any doubts by scoring the opener.

He also provided an assist and delivered an outstanding performance throughout the match, leaving many fans eager to learn more about the young Belgian.

Juventus has been actively pursuing a winger in this transfer window and remains in negotiations to sign Nicolás González. However, Massimo Pavan suggests that Mbangula has now emerged as an alternative option for the long season ahead.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“We knew that Mbangula could be a resource, we didn’t think he was of such importance. Now, however, we are not talking about a player who can always start, the opponent was Como. It could be a change but for such a difficult season two profiles are absolutely needed”.

Juve FC Says

Mbangula has started his career brightly, and we will see more of him as long as he performs well in training.

Thiago Motta has clarified that he will always pick players based on merit, so more surprises are probably around the corner.