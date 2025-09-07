During the summer transfer window, Dusan Vlahovic was consistently linked with a departure from Juventus, with AC Milan reportedly showing the strongest interest among Serie A clubs. The striker, whose contract at the Allianz Stadium is entering its final months, was considered a potential high-value exit as the Bianconeri weighed their options.

Despite his uncertain future, Vlahovic remained part of the squad throughout pre-season, contributing fully to preparations for the new campaign. Juventus valued his performances while at the same time hoping that a transfer could be arranged for a suitable fee. Links persisted with clubs such as AC Milan and Napoli right up until the closure of the window, yet no move materialised and the forward stayed in Turin.

Juventus’s Position on Vlahovic

The club continues to regard Vlahovic as one of its most important players, but the lack of progress on a contract extension has raised concerns. Juventus had been prepared to let him go in the summer rather than risk losing him without compensation, though no Italian side ultimately came forward with an offer capable of meeting the financial demands involved.

For the Bianconeri, the challenge now is to secure his long-term commitment, particularly given his strong form. His ability to influence matches remains a decisive factor in their campaign, and the prospect of losing him for free would represent a major setback.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Pavan’s Assessment of the Situation

Commenting on the situation, Massimo Pavan expressed little surprise at Vlahovic’s decision to remain in Turin. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he remarked, “I don’t understand why they’re trying to place Vlahovic in other teams in Italy. They don’t even know that the team that pays the most in Italy is Juventus, so it’s either Juventus or nothing. Abroad, it’s a different story.”

Pavan’s remarks underline the financial reality of Serie A, where Juventus’s resources surpass those of their domestic rivals. While opportunities may exist for the striker beyond Italy, within the league, Juventus remain the only club capable of sustaining his salary.

As the season progresses, the focus will turn to whether Vlahovic commits his future to the club or seeks a move abroad. For Juventus, securing a renewal would not only protect a valuable asset but also strengthen their ambitions both domestically and in Europe.