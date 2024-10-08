Juventus will be without Francisco Conceição for their next game after he received a second yellow card and was sent off in their match against Cagliari.

The referee believed Conceição had dived, and since it was a yellow card offence, VAR was not called into action.

However, replays show there was contact between him and the Cagliari defender. Massimo Pavan believes that, at worst, it should have resulted in a free kick against Juventus.

Issuing a second yellow card to Conceição seems harsh, and Pavan expressed that he wishes the Bianconeri could appeal the booking, as it appeared to be overly soft.

Conceição had been a key player for Juventus in the game, as they pushed for a late victory. In his charge towards the Cagliari goal, there was contact, though he may have exaggerated its effect.

Speaking about the incident, Pavan said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It’s not possible but if it were possible I would appeal to remove the warning from Conceiçao because this is a very serious mistake. As I have said on more than one occasion we can accept the no penalty, a questionable decision but it’s there, but the warning from a gentleman who claims to understand from 40 meters if a contact is venial or not, I don’t accept it, either the referee has superpowers, or it’s a clear mistake given the images”.

Juve FC Says

That was a really poor decision from the referee, and it was unfair to have handed him a second booking, but we cannot do anything about it and have to move on.