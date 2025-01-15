Massimo Pavan has praised Juventus’ improved attitude during their 1-1 draw against Atalanta, noting a noticeable change in their approach despite the result not going their way. Juventus went ahead through Pierre Kalulu and seemed on course to secure all three points, but Atalanta found an equaliser through Mateo Retegui. The match was closely contested, with both teams creating chances to win. However, Juventus showed an intensity and determination that has been missing for much of this season.

The Bianconeri’s performance in the second half was particularly encouraging as they pushed for a winner. Their defensive discipline and attacking intent were notable improvements, even if the final result was a shared point. The frustration of missing out on a victory was evident among the Juventus players, but it also highlighted their growing ambition to turn around their form.

Massimo Pavan expressed his thoughts on the performance and mentality displayed by Juventus after the match. Speaking to TuttoJuve, he said: “With Atalanta, a little flame [was ignited], now let’s not let it go out. I saw a team that wanted to try to play the game, that had chances, and Atalanta celebrated the draw while Juventus was angry. The mentality is right, and to keep this flame alive, we have to win against Milan. We’ll see if it will be possible.”

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Pavan’s comments underline the need for Juventus to maintain this level of determination as they prepare for their next challenge. The players’ reaction to the result and their evident disappointment at not winning suggest a shift in their mindset. This has been a season of inconsistency for Juventus, but the performance against Atalanta offers some optimism that the team is beginning to show signs of progress under Thiago Motta.

The upcoming fixture against Milan presents an opportunity to build on this performance and demonstrate that the mentality Pavan described can be sustained. While the draw was not the result Juventus wanted, the display against Atalanta was a step forward and has provided a foundation for the team to improve further as they look to reignite their campaign.