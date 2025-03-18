Manuel Locatelli was handed the Juventus captaincy following Danilo’s departure, but the midfielder has struggled to make a strong impression in the role. His tenure as captain has coincided with a difficult period for the club, raising questions about his leadership credentials.

Juventus are enduring a disappointing season, and as captain, Locatelli must take some responsibility for the team’s poor performances in recent months. The Euro 2020 winner has been a key figure at the Allianz Stadium for much of his time at the club, but stepping into a leadership role has presented new challenges.

When Danilo left, Locatelli was chosen to lead the team and continues to have the trust of his manager. However, Juventus have been far from their best, and concerns remain over whether he possesses the leadership qualities required to inspire a club of this stature. While he is a lifelong Bianconeri supporter, he does not exhibit the same commanding presence as past Juventus captains, who instilled a strong sense of identity and responsibility within the squad.

Despite this, Locatelli still has time to prove he deserves the armband on a permanent basis. However, according to Massimo Pavan, the former Sassuolo man should not be blamed for his lack of leadership qualities.

He stated, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s not his fault if he is not a leader. Even in the past, Juventus had very talented midfielders like Paulo Sousa, who was strong and decisive in winning the Scudetto with Lippi, but he was not the leader.”

While Locatelli must improve both his performances and his influence on the pitch, he is likely aware of the expectations that come with wearing the captain’s armband. Juventus supporters will be hoping he rises to the occasion and establishes himself as a more authoritative figure before the season concludes.