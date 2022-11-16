Pavan praises Allegri for his timing of Fagioli’s debut

Massimo Pavan believes Max Allegri launched Nicolo Fagioli’s Juventus career at the right time.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Cremonese and expected to earn a starting place at Juve from the beginning of this season because of his fine form there.

However, that wasn’t the case and he could even have left the club at the beginning of this term.

Allegri wanted him to stay even though he was not getting enough playing chances at the time.

Gradually, the Bianconeri manager began to play him and now he is a key player.

Pavan believes the approach was the best. He said via Tuttojuve:

“Allegri made a prudent choice with Fagioli, clearly he could have launched him earlier, but the risk of criticism for the team’s performance was different at that time. Having waited so long helped the footballer, who used the moment of almost desperation. Criticism there is often merciless, like for Miretti in Juventus-Benfica.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been in fine form for us in the few games he has played so far, which showed that he has what it takes to thrive at a top club.

The midfielder still needs to be patient, humble and hardworking to learn as much as he could from his more experienced teammates.