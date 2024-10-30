Massimo Pavan has expressed his admiration for Thiago Motta’s tactical management during the final half hour of Juventus’ thrilling 4-4 draw against Inter Milan. The match proved challenging for the Bianconeri, especially following their disappointing loss to Stuttgart in the previous game. As the match approached its climax, Juventus found themselves trailing 4-2, and it seemed likely that they would succumb to defeat. However, Motta’s strategic adjustments in those critical moments made all the difference.

Pavan noted that Motta’s decisions were crucial in rallying the team, showcasing the resilience and determination that fans love to see from their players. Reflecting on the match, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “He got all the moves right, even if, as has already happened to us with his choices, they initially left us perplexed. I support the inclusion of Yildiz, a little less so the inclusion of Danilo from the first minute, which could have cost us dearly, but as the coach has already explained, his decisions are always made for the good of the team.”

Motta’s ability to adapt and implement effective changes under pressure was evident not only in this match but also in their previous encounter against RB Leipzig. His tactics during these crucial fixtures demonstrate his capacity to manage a high-profile team like Juventus effectively.

This impressive display has given fans hope that, under Motta’s leadership, Juventus can cultivate a consistent and competitive edge as they aim for success this season. The ability to recover from tough situations, as seen in the match against Inter, is a testament to the team’s evolving mentality and tactical sophistication.