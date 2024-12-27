Juventus is expected to be one of the more active clubs in the upcoming January transfer window as the Bianconeri aim to strengthen their squad for a successful second half of the season.

The club faced significant setbacks in the first half of the campaign, particularly in defence, with Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal ruled out for the rest of the season. These injuries have left Juve with a pressing need to bolster their defensive options, acquiring a new defender a top priority.

Several names are reported on Juventus’ radar, as they look for the ideal candidate to improve their backline. The club is focused on ensuring they sign a defender who will genuinely enhance the team’s quality, rather than simply adding numbers. This decision is made straightforward, given the risk of players failing to meet expectations.

Nonetheless, Juventus is determined to make the right move, and according to Massimo Pavan, the club is almost certain to add at least one new player to their ranks in January. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Pavan expressed confidence that Juve would act decisively while cautioning against selling any current defenders.

“I think that within the first two weeks of January, Juventus will try to sign a defender, but I don’t think there will be any transfers given that Juventus plays two games in the Champions League and taking players away would be very dangerous, ” Pavan said.

This highlights Juventus’ dual focus in January: improving their squad while maintaining stability for their ongoing campaigns. With the club competing on multiple fronts, keeping their key players intact will be just as important as bringing in reinforcements.

The January transfer window presents a critical opportunity for Juventus to address their defensive vulnerabilities and set themselves up for success in the latter half of the season. By striking the right balance between strategic signings and squad retention, the Bianconeri can strengthen their chances of achieving their objectives.