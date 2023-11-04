Juventus boasts a wealth of options in their attacking lineup, with nearly all of their forwards available for the upcoming match against Fiorentina this weekend.
The Bianconeri have been performing well this season and will be eager to secure all three points against La Viola.
Fiorentina, on the other hand, will be determined to win, especially after a challenging few weeks and their historic rivalry with Juventus both on and off the pitch.
The upcoming match will mark a return to Florence for Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, and both players are fit to participate.
Interestingly, Chiesa has been injured whenever Juventus has faced Fiorentina since his move to the club, but Vlahovic has previously faced Fiorentina as a Juventus player.
Max Allegri faces a decision on whether to field both players as his front two in the match or rest one of them and start with Moise Kean.
Predicting the lineup for the match, Massimo Pavan said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“In defence, his hands are tied; there are no alternatives to the Bremer-Gatti-Rugani trio, while in midfield, I believe Miretti will be the starter together with Locatelli and Rabiot, with McKennie the favourite on the right. On the left, Cambiaso’s presence will depend on that of Chiesa, he will play in the starting 7, otherwise, there will be room for Kostic. There is plenty in attack. I think Chiesa is favoured for a place next to Vlahovic, but Allegri could prefer him Kean again from the first minute.”
Beating Fiorentina will be a good way to end the weekend, but we will be made to sweat seriously before that can happen.
Every player on our team must be prepared to do well because any lapse in concentration could cost us.
If Miretti plays Juve will be smashed by Fiorentina.