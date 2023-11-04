Juventus boasts a wealth of options in their attacking lineup, with nearly all of their forwards available for the upcoming match against Fiorentina this weekend.

The Bianconeri have been performing well this season and will be eager to secure all three points against La Viola.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, will be determined to win, especially after a challenging few weeks and their historic rivalry with Juventus both on and off the pitch.

The upcoming match will mark a return to Florence for Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, and both players are fit to participate.

Interestingly, Chiesa has been injured whenever Juventus has faced Fiorentina since his move to the club, but Vlahovic has previously faced Fiorentina as a Juventus player.

Max Allegri faces a decision on whether to field both players as his front two in the match or rest one of them and start with Moise Kean.