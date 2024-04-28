Massimo Pavan is not impressed with some of the substitutions Max Allegri made in Juventus’ match against AC Milan.

The Bianconeri manager was desperate to find a goal in the game and brought on the likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Federico Chiesa, and Fabio Miretti.

However, these substitutions did not result in a goal for the Bianconeri, and they dropped two more valuable points in the race to finish inside the Serie A top three.

It was not the best of nights for the team, and the result could have been different if Allegri had made different substitutions.

Speaking after the game, a clearly unhappy Pavan said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I can’t interpret some of Allegri’s choices now. Why put Miretti in such a decisive match with ten to go and not Alcaraz who has a good shot from outside? He hasn’t played for a long time and hasn’t had an impact for some time now. Why not at least try to a brief segment on the trident with Chiesa, Vlahovic and Yildiz? I didn’t even understand Alex Sandro on Tuesday.”

Allegri is a very experienced manager and read the game well before sending on some of his players.

The gaffer made the choices he believed were the best for the club, but because it did not work, he knows those choices will be questioned.