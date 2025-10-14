With Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal both struggling with new injuries after returning from ACL setbacks, questions have arisen over whether Juventus may have rushed their reintegration into the squad. Both players missed large parts of last season due to serious knee injuries and only returned to action this term. The club initially exercised caution, ensuring neither defender was hurried back into competitive matches. Bremer, for instance, did not feature at the Club World Cup despite appearing to be fully fit, as Juventus continued to prioritise a measured recovery plan.

Juventus’ Injury Concerns

When the season began, Bremer was reintroduced carefully and quickly became a key figure in Juventus’ defence. His presence was seen as essential in stabilising the back line and helping the team navigate a challenging start. However, the Brazilian has now suffered a fresh long-term injury and is set to undergo knee surgery once again, representing a significant blow to the squad at a crucial juncture. His absence leaves Juventus without one of its most influential defensive players at a time when they are seeking to improve results and regain momentum.

Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Questions Over the Timing of Their Returns

Massimo Pavan has raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding Bremer and Cabal’s recoveries. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he said, “We need to understand why both Bremer and Cabal, both recovering from serious injuries, have relapsed. Was it a hasty return or just an unfortunate coincidence? The problem is serious.” Pavan’s comments highlight the ongoing debate regarding the management of elite athletes returning from significant injuries, where the balance between patience and urgency can be delicate.

The situation underlines the broader challenge Juventus face in maintaining squad fitness while striving for results. With both defenders sidelined, the club may need to explore alternatives in the transfer market or adapt their tactical approach to compensate for the temporary loss of key defensive leaders. The incident also serves as a reminder of the long-term implications of serious injuries and the care required to prevent setbacks in professional football.