Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Andrea Cambiaso during the current transfer window, a move that has surprised many.

Juventus have been actively seeking to offload certain players this month, but Cambiaso has not been among those considered for departure. The young wing-back has established himself as a key player for the club and has been in excellent form recently, making his inclusion in potential transfer discussions unexpected.

Thiago Motta, who worked with Cambiaso during his loan spell at Bologna, has great faith in the player and would prefer to see him remain in the Juventus squad. However, Manchester City are in the process of reshaping their team and has identified Cambiaso as a potential addition for the second half of the season.

Despite Juventus’ reluctance to sell the wing-back, it is widely acknowledged that every player has a price. Italian journalist Massimo Pavan recently weighed in on the matter, outlining the conditions under which Juventus might consider parting with Cambiaso.

Speaking to Tuttojuve, Pavan remarked, “For me, Cambiaso is unsellable, but if they offer the amount that PSG paid for Kvara, it changes everything a bit. It would be a painful, terrible transfer, but with that money, you get what you need in the back and even more, so at 80 [million], it is logical and perhaps at least obligatory to think about it, even if at this stage of the season you should only concentrate on the pitch.”

This candid statement underscores the dilemma facing Juventus. Cambiaso has been an instrumental figure at the Allianz Stadium, and losing him mid-season could disrupt the team’s momentum. However, the prospect of receiving a bid in the region of €80 million might be too significant to ignore, particularly if the funds could be reinvested into strengthening other areas of the squad.

For now, Juventus must weigh the importance of retaining Cambiaso against the potential financial windfall from his sale. While his departure would be a painful loss, the club’s leadership must decide whether such an offer would ultimately benefit their long-term objectives.