Juventus earned an impressive 3-1 win against PSV on their return to the Champions League yesterday, making it the perfect start to their campaign.

Having missed out on European competition last season, it was crucial for them to begin this one on a positive note.

The victory can be credited to the players’ teamwork, as they appear to have learned valuable lessons from their previous two matches.

Juve had struggled in draws against AS Roma and Empoli, raising doubts about their ability to perform against PSV.

However, the Old Lady delivered a strong performance, and Massimo Pavan believes it was due to the players’ willingness to support each other on the pitch.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“If everyone helps each other, Juve can do great things, on Yildiz’s goal, the shot is fantastic, but Cambiaso’s moment is perfect, this is what is needed, if the team attacks like this, not like in Empoli, the offensive phase benefits, with PSV everyone helped each other much more”.

Juve FC Says

Teamwork is key to success at any club, and our players showed that they trust each other with their performance in that game. Hopefully, that will continue in other matches.