Massimo Pavan still firmly believes that if Juventus fails to secure a top-four finish this season, it should be grounds for the club to part ways with Thiago Motta. The Juventus manager is currently in a precarious position, as his job is under intense scrutiny, with his future at the club increasingly uncertain. Motta’s team had shown signs of improvement earlier in the campaign, but a disappointing defeat to Atalanta last weekend has put the Bianconeri’s top-four hopes at risk. With the pressure mounting, Juventus must secure a win against Fiorentina in their upcoming match to keep their hopes of finishing in the Champions League spots alive and provide Motta with some respite from his critics.

The significance of finishing inside the top four cannot be overstated. Missing out on a Champions League spot would have severe financial ramifications for the club, depriving them of the lucrative revenue associated with participation in Europe’s premier competition. This makes the upcoming matches even more crucial for Motta, as failing to deliver would significantly damage his credibility at the club.

Pavan, a respected voice in the footballing world, believes that Juventus should not hesitate to sack Motta if the team fails to meet the target of securing a top-four finish. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Pavan explained:

“If Juve does not arrive fourth, it means that this empathy is not there and therefore, a change is needed.”

For Pavan, finishing outside of the Champions League spots would signify a failure to establish the necessary connection between the manager and the team, something that Juventus cannot afford at this stage. He argues that such a result would warrant a change at the top, as the club would not be able to justify keeping a manager who has not achieved the most basic target.

Motta, while under increasing pressure, will surely recognise the stakes at play. He knows that failing to secure a top-four finish would not only be disastrous for the club but would also leave him facing the likelihood of dismissal. It seems clear that Motta is fully aware of the expectations placed upon him, and the coming weeks will be critical in determining whether he can steer Juventus back into the Champions League spots. If he cannot meet that target, it seems unlikely he would remain in charge at the Allianz Stadium.