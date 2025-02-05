Most Juventus fans are disappointed with how little Nicolo Fagioli featured during the first half of the season. As one of the club’s best academy graduates, Fagioli had been in exceptional form whenever given the opportunity to play for the senior team. This is also why Juventus stood by him when he was handed a seven-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Max Allegri had always considered Fagioli an important part of his plans, and the club believed the midfielder could develop into a key player for them. However, under Thiago Motta, Fagioli found himself on the periphery of the squad and was not a part of the manager’s thinking. Motta did not oppose his departure, and Fagioli subsequently moved to Fiorentina, where he hopes to prove he is a quality player capable of thriving in Serie A.

La Viola secured him on loan, with an option to make the move permanent in the summer. The decision has sparked plenty of debate among fans and pundits alike. Despite this, Massimo Pavan maintains that Fagioli owes Juventus a debt of gratitude for standing by him during a difficult time in his career.

Speaking to Tuttojuve, Pavan said: “I think Fagioli should only thank Juventus for that renewal at a time when everyone was furious and when those who praise him today criticised him, so staying in Turin would only have devalued him. Juventus at this time needs to sell those who don’t fit into the project.”

Pavan emphasised that Fagioli should be thankful for the support Juventus offered during a crucial period in his development. “We wish him the best,” he added. As Fagioli embarks on this new chapter with Fiorentina, he will undoubtedly look to demonstrate that he can become the top player Juventus had hoped he would be.