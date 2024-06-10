Since returning from his betting ban, Massimo Pavan has been impressed with Nicolo Fagioli’s performance.

He missed most of the season and only played in two games for Juventus in 2024, but he was still picked by Luciano Spalletti for the Italy squad for Euro 2024.

The Azzurri coaches believe he has a technical profile that no other Italian player possesses, and he justified his inclusion in the team during their preparatory matches.

Juventus is looking to bolster its squad, but Fagioli will be like a new signing for them starting next term.

The midfielder will return as the most rested player, having featured very little in the last campaign.

Speaking about what Juve can expect from the former Cremonese loanee, Pavan said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Nicolò Fagioli improves his performances in the national team and Juventus intends to give him a leading role in Thiago Motta’s Juventus tactical board next season, Fagioli is in form and is practically the best rested”.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli will be like a new signing for us next season, and it could be the best in his career because he has a point to prove, and he will do so starting from Euro 2024.

If he does well at the Euros, he will return to the club with more confidence and possibly outperform everyone.