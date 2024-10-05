Juventus has three players in the current Italy squad for the October international break, but one surprising omission is Federico Gatti.

Gatti was initially expected to struggle for playing time under Thiago Motta, yet he has managed to impress the new Juventus manager and has become a regular starter for the club. His solid form has been a key factor in Juventus remaining unbeaten this season and maintaining a strong defensive record in Serie A.

Despite his performances, Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has opted not to include Gatti in the squad, choosing other centre-backs as he continues to rebuild the national team.

Although Gatti is understandably disappointed, like any player would be, Massimo Pavan suggests that this could ultimately benefit him. Staying with Juventus during the break could give him more time to focus on his club form and continue his growth as a key player for the Bianconeri.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Di Gregorio deserves the national team, Gatti too, but it’s better that he doesn’t go, just like Vlahovic, Juventus has limited men up front and Vlahovic must absolutely be preserved as well as Gatti, avoiding these annoyances is a good thing, unfortunately during this break Conceiçao and Koopmeiners will not be there, good for Juve, obviously, also that Deschamps didn’t call Kalulu”.

Juve FC Says

Gatti has been a key man for us, and it would be great for him to get some days off to rest while we prepare for the next set of matches as a club.