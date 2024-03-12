Massimo Pavan acknowledges that Juventus’ current form does not resemble that of a team capable of reaching the top, emphasizing the need for a change.

The Bianconeri have been experiencing a poor run of form lately, and the process of returning to consistent winning has been prolonged.

Despite a recent victory over Frosinone, Max Allegri’s team dropped points in matches against Napoli and Atalanta, indicating a struggle to regain momentum.

Juve’s performance has been subpar over the last month, and they must embark on a winning streak, replicating their earlier successes in the first half of the season.

This is essential for them to regain form and secure a top-four finish by the end of the term.

Having followed their recent run, Pavan said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s a relegation trend.

“Now we need to start again but also work from a future perspective to ensure that these long ‘pauses’ are never repeated again. Without continuity in results, it is impossible to fight for the top.”

Juve FC Says

We have been poor and have to change that as soon as possible to ensure we are not struggling to finish fourth.

Our squad is good enough for a better performance, and they must start showing up and winning games regularly.