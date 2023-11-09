As Juventus targets players like Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Massimo Pavan insists that they cannot spend 30 million euros on a player who is 30 years old or close to that age.

Juventus is eager to enhance their midfield options in the January transfer window and Højbjerg appears to be their preferred choice among the midfield targets.

The Dane is not a regular starter at Tottenham, but the club does not want to part with him, and reports suggest they have set a valuation of 30 million euros for him.

Juventus would need to meet this fee to bring him to their squad, but the Bianconeri view it as too high, with a loan move being a more attractive option for them.

However, Spurs may not accept a loan deal and could insist on receiving their asking price, a stance that Pavan believes doesn’t make sense.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“For January, Juventus needs a midfielder. I definitely wouldn’t spend 30 million on thirty-year-olds, a mistake that Juventus can no longer afford. The reasoning on Soulé is simple, he’s a player who plays all over the pitch, he could be very useful.”

Signing a 30-year-old for that amount does not make sense, but Hojbjerg is 28, which could be the prime of his career.

He could offer us three more seasons of top performance, but does that make him worth 30m euros?