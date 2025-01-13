Massimo Pavan has voiced his disappointment after Juventus failed to secure victory against Torino in the Turin derby at the weekend. The draw is yet another frustrating result for the Bianconeri, whose season has been plagued by inconsistency and underwhelming performances.

Juventus fans had hoped for a strong start to the second half of the campaign, especially after their exit from the Super Cup at the semi-final stage. The derby against Torino was seen as an opportunity for the team to bounce back and deliver a statement win. Instead, Juventus faltered once more, taking the lead only to surrender it—a recurring issue in recent weeks that has left fans increasingly disillusioned.

Pavan, a well-known pundit, had been expecting a decisive victory and was deeply disheartened by the result. Speaking after the match, he described the draw as tantamount to a loss. His frustration was not only directed at the team’s performance but also at the avoidable errors and refereeing decisions that marred the game.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Drawing that match is equivalent to losing it. There are two things that I can’t stomach: the fact that the team always concedes goals from advantageous positions, always due to avoidable errors, and that refereeing decisions like yesterday’s are accepted. Torino hit from start to finish, given that they were technically inferior, and Motta’s expulsion was a lack of respect. Juve’s squad has once again proven inadequate to make up for certain absences.”

Pavan’s comments highlight the growing dissatisfaction among fans and observers with Juventus’ inability to deliver consistent performances. Despite being technically superior to Torino, the Bianconeri were unable to capitalise on their chances, and their defensive frailties once again cost them dearly.

This result has shaken the trust of even the most loyal supporters. While Juventus have upcoming fixtures to try and turn things around, their lack of consistency makes it difficult to believe they can string together the necessary victories to salvage their season. The Turin derby was meant to be a turning point, but instead, it served as another reminder of the team’s struggles.