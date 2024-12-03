Juventus came agonisingly close to returning to winning ways in their match against Lecce, only for their opponents to score a late equaliser. This left the Old Lady with yet another frustrating draw. The Bianconeri, still grappling with injuries, played the match without a recognised striker, making it even more challenging to secure a decisive victory. Despite their limitations, Juventus worked hard and managed to take the lead, a testament to their resilience and determination.

As the match progressed, it seemed likely that Juventus would walk away with all three points. However, the lack of depth on their bench became glaringly obvious. The substitutes who entered the game were unable to make a meaningful impact, and Lecce exploited this vulnerability to score late in the match. The result not only highlighted Juventus’s struggles on the day but also underscored their broader issues with squad depth and injuries, problems that have plagued the team throughout the season.

(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Juventus’s current situation is precarious. As one of the most decorated clubs in Italy, the Bianconeri face immense pressure to perform at the highest level. To regain their dominance, it is crucial that their injured players return to action, providing stronger options for rotation and tactical changes. Without sufficient quality in the squad, matches like these—where tactical adjustments and fresh legs can make the difference—will continue to slip away.

Massimo Pavan, an Italian journalist, reflected on the match and criticised the lack of quality options on the Juventus bench. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he said: “On Sunday, I saw a team that needed changes in the second half but didn’t have any. The real points lost through fault were with Parma; in Lecce, there was fault but mitigated by the circumstances. With Cagliari instead, there were episodes and an inadequate referee.”

Pavan’s remarks highlight the recurring theme of missed opportunities and the urgent need for Juventus to address their squad depth. Stronger reinforcements might have turned matches like these into victories, but until such issues are resolved, the Bianconeri risk continued disappointment.