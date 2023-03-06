Pavan says Juventus has now lost three important games this season

Juventus’ loss to AS Roma last night means they have lost to AC Milan, Napoli and the Giallorossi this season, three games which are arguably their trickiest.

The Bianconeri were looking to win the game against Roma and build some momentum towards the end of the season.

However, the host earned a slim victory against Max Allegri’s men, who will now look to get back to winning ways in their next fixture.

Journalist Massimo Pavan watched the defeat against Jose Mourinho’s side and says it means Juve has now lost three important games.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus in Rome was not lucky but the moon question must be asked, there are three defeats in the three most complicated matches and above all a few goals scored, in these games you only win if you are perfect, Juventus lost for an episode, but unfortunately it could not lose”.

Juve FC Says

We have done well this season and if the 15-point deduction is overturned, we will be in our rightful spot on the league table.

However, for now, we need to get back to winning ways in the next league game and hope the club’s appeal will be successful.

If that happens, we can be sure we will end the year as high up the table as possible.