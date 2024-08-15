Juventus wants to offload several of its first-team stars and has made that clear to any interested parties.

The Bianconeri hope to raise almost €100 million from these departures, which reflects their financial valuation of these unwanted players.

The value placed on these stars will determine whether they leave in this transfer window or if the club will be stuck with them for another season.

Some clubs have shown interest in several players, but most will use their squad status at Juve to drive a hard bargain.

Massimo Pavan has discussed the situation and admits that Juve will almost certainly not make as much money as they hope from selling these players.

He says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“They are begging for some strong players at Juve. Unfortunately, the contractual situation of certain players is not in Juventus’ favour. There will certainly be sales, but not at the expected figures. However, the decision has now been made, and we will have to settle for it.”

Juve FC Says

We have several players who will be valuable to other clubs, which should make them expensive, but because we have made them surplus to requirements, teams will not pay much money for their services.