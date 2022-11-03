Pavan says Juventus will face a tougher team on Sunday

Massimo Pavan was impressed with Juventus’ performance against PSG in the Champions League last night, but says their game against Inter Milan this weekend will be tougher.

Max Allegri’s men bowed out of the UCL group stage with a home defeat at the hands of the Parisians.

That result means they won just one and lost five group games in the competition.

It is a terrible run of form, but they had a better campaign than Maccabi Haifa and have been rewarded with a Europa League spot.

Juve is also underperforming in Serie A and their next opponent there would be Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri are recovering from a bad start to the term and that makes this fixture an interesting Derby d’Italia.

Pavan believes Juve opponents have rested well and will be better prepared to test them.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Juve have shown that they still want to be there, but on Sunday they will have to make the greatest effort against a more rested team with more changes.”

Juve FC Says

Inter have always been hard for us to beat because of the rivalry we share.

This season has been tough for both clubs, so they both need a win in the fixture.

We must prove we want it more on the pitch when we take to the field against them.