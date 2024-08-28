Massimo Pavan has commented on Juventus’ squad depth following the arrivals of Nicolas Gonzalez and Francisco Conceição this week.

The Bianconeri have won both of their league games so far under Thiago Motta, despite having a small squad.

Motta has been eagerly awaiting new signings, and he could also have Teun Koopmeiners in his squad for the weekend game.

This transfer window is shaping up to be one of the best the Bianconeri have had in several seasons, and Pavan had previously expressed concerns about their squad depth.

However, Juve’s recent signings have alleviated some of his worries, and he now acknowledges that the team will have quality options on the bench this weekend.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“For the first time this season, Juventus could have an important bench on Sunday, and for Thiago Motta, there will also be the possibility of choosing someone from the bench for the offensive phase after Yildiz, Vlahovic, Mbangula and Cambiaso himself had to work overtime in the first two games”.

Juve FC Says

To win the league or any trophy this season, we will need squad depth, and Motta has proven that he will do well when trusted with better players.

The ex-midfielder is someone we expect to continue performing well, and it will be interesting to see how the team improves with the new additions.