Massimo Pavan has acknowledged that Manchester City’s interest in Andrea Cambiaso could have an impact on the defender, but he believes it is the right decision for Juventus to start him in their upcoming match against AC Milan.

City has shown interest in Cambiaso over the past week as they look to strengthen their squad, which has led to speculation about his future. While Juventus had not anticipated offers for the full-back during this transfer window, City has been monitoring him for some time now. As the Premier League champions face challenges in their domestic campaign, they are keen to acquire top talents, with Cambiaso seen as a potential fit for their system.

Despite City’s interest, Cambiaso is a key player for Juventus, and the Bianconeri have made it clear that they are not eager to part with him. Juventus will only consider selling if an offer meets their asking price, which is expected to be substantial. The club hopes Cambiaso stays until the end of the season, but they are also determined that the defender remains professional and focused on his duties, especially in such an important fixture against AC Milan.

Speaking ahead of the Milan game, Pavan discussed the situation and explained the club’s stance, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The Cambiaso situation could influence the boy but it is right that he plays, Juventus will do the best thing which is simple, if 80 million arrive you have to sell, at 60 no because in the summer if you want to sell Cambiaso you will definitely take home 50, so just the payment of 20 million more than the initial offer, with that money you can then get Hancko and two other centre-backs.”

Pavan’s comments highlight Juventus’ pragmatic approach to the situation. While they are not actively seeking to sell Cambiaso, they would consider a significant offer that meets their valuation. If such an offer were to arrive, the club could reinvest the funds in strengthening other areas of the squad. However, for now, the focus remains on the current season, and Juventus expects Cambiaso to perform to the highest standard against AC Milan.

Cambiaso has been a solid performer for Juventus, and the club will be hoping that he remains focused on the task at hand, putting any external distractions aside. With City’s interest looming, it is crucial for the defender to stay professional and help Juventus continue to push for success in Serie A.