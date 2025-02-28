Juventus has suffered yet another disappointment, crashing out of the Coppa Italia, meaning they have now been eliminated from the Super Cup, Champions League, and Italian Cup within just two months. What started as a season full of hope and potential is now set to end without silverware, a frustrating reality for both the club and its supporters.

At the beginning of the campaign, there was optimism that Juventus could return to winning ways under new leadership. The club had high expectations, believing their fresh approach could bring immediate success. Last season, they managed to win the Italian Cup under Max Allegri, but that triumph came too late to save his job, and he was dismissed in the summer. Now, Juventus’ primary focus has shifted to securing a top-four finish in Serie A to ensure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

However, their recent performance against Empoli has been widely criticised, with the players failing to rise to the occasion. Massimo Pavan has been particularly vocal in his discontent, insisting that the current squad does not deserve to wear the iconic black and white shirt. Speaking to TuttoJuve, he expressed his frustration by saying:

“The black and white shirt is not given to anyone, now play with the yellow one! The Juventus that we saw on Wednesday is not worthy of wearing the black and white one. To wear that shirt, you need love, passion, commitment and self-denial. The next two should play with the yellow or black shirt and show that they are worthy of the Juventus colours. Then we’ll talk about it again—if they show the qualities of the champions who made the history of Juventus, then they will be worthy of wearing it again. Until then, they should play in yellow, which is more suited to their behaviour on Wednesday.”

His remarks reflect the growing frustration among Juventus fans, who expect far more from their team. While there is undeniable talent within the squad, the level of performance has simply not been good enough. Juventus needs players who embody the club’s winning mentality and commitment to excellence, and right now, too many in the squad are failing to deliver. If they want to salvage something from this season, they must prove they are worthy of representing one of Italy’s most successful clubs.