Massimo Pavan has shed light on the media’s portrayal of Juventus, pointing out the criticism and scrutiny the Bianconeri consistently face. As one of the most successful clubs in Italian football history, Juventus are no stranger to being in the spotlight. Their status as a publicly traded company ensures their decisions and actions are visible to all, but their dominance over the years has also made them a target of envy and, often, unfair treatment in the media.

Juventus have not been at their best this season, with inconsistent performances leaving much to be desired in the first half of the campaign. While they now have the opportunity to address their shortcomings in the second half, the media’s narrative about the club has remained a point of contention. Unlike their rivals, Juventus rarely receive positive coverage, even when they achieve commendable feats.

A prime example of this imbalance can be seen in how their unbeaten league run earlier in the season was treated. Despite the impressive streak, Juventus received little credit, and their eventual loss was met with sharp criticism rather than any recognition of their resilience. Now, as the team aims to regroup and string together more victories, Massimo Pavan believes the media’s bias is evident in the way Juventus are criticised compared to other clubs.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Speaking to Tuttojuve, Pavan addressed what he perceives as the unjust treatment of the club:

“Nobody is happy with the standings and the lack of victories, but someone wants to sink us in the media. It’s clear that the specious cases with Vlahovic. Six months of saying that a deputy Vlahovic was needed, now he arrives and Vlahovic should always play, so why did they take him? And then the bullshit about Xavi that came out today is sensational.”

Pavan’s remarks underline the inconsistent narratives surrounding Juventus in the press. Whether it’s the handling of Dusan Vlahovic’s situation or broader discussions about the club’s decisions, there seems to be a constant attempt to portray the Bianconeri in a negative light.

As Italy’s biggest football club, Juventus will always attract intense scrutiny, and some bias in coverage is almost inevitable. However, the team cannot afford to dwell on the media’s criticisms. Instead, they must focus on improving their performances and securing wins. Ultimately, success on the pitch is the best way to silence detractors and reaffirm their dominance in Italian football.