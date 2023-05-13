Pavan says Thursday’s game in Seville offers Juventus a chance to deliver

Juventus have it all to do in Seville to reach the final of the Europa League after both clubs played out a 1-1 draw in Turin on Thursday.

Max Allegri’s men aim to win the Europa League, which could be their most realistic pathway to a return to the Champions League as they face the possibility of a point deduction.

Sevilla are serial winners of the competition and embarrassed Manchester United in Seville in the quarterfinals.

Juve will have to be in their best form from the beginning of the game in Spain to win and Massimo Pavan recalls they have had very good nights before now and insists they need a top showing in Seville to win.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“In the past, Juventus has always been able to get results away from home. Next Thursday, we will see if we have the players to continue this trend.

“Just think of the games against Dortmund, Madrid, Munich, and London against Tottenham, where the team has always put in a good performance, even if they didn’t always win.

“On Thursday, we will not accept a performance that is below our standards. Those who are not up for the challenge should stay at home.”

Juve FC Says

We have had great European nights away from home, including this season in the Europa League and must be in top shape in Seville.

Sevilla are favourites now because of their reputation in the competition and home form, but we must do our homework well and play a perfect game to beat them.