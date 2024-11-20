Juventus is keen to reassure fans after Dusan Vlahovic’s concerning display during Serbia’s recent match. Although the striker appeared uncomfortable and could not finish the game, the club has confirmed that Vlahovic has not suffered a serious injury. Despite some initial concerns raised by Vlahovic’s own comments after the match, Juventus clarified that the issue was not as severe as it might have seemed.

However, this situation has prompted some scepticism among fans and experts. Massimo Pavan, a noted football commentator, raised a valid concern based on past experiences. He pointed out a troubling pattern with the club’s injury updates, particularly referencing Douglas Luiz’s situation. As reported by Tuttojuve, Pavan observed that the statements made by Juventus in both cases were eerily similar. He said, “The statement on Vlahovic scares me because it is identical to the one on Douglas Luiz: no injury, and the Brazilian has been out for a month. On Monday night I was terrified when I saw the injury, unfortunately, there is too much discrepancy between the recovery times and then the actual return to the field.”

This comparison to Douglas Luiz, who has not played for Juventus for over a month despite the initial injury update suggesting no major concerns, has led to an understandable lack of trust in the club’s injury reports. Pavan expressed his fears that Vlahovic’s recovery may follow a similar delayed timeline, which would be a huge blow for Juventus considering the importance of the Serbian striker in their attacking setup.

While Juventus fans remain hopeful that Vlahovic will be ready for their next match, there’s no denying the growing concern regarding the accuracy of the club’s injury management. As Pavan suggests, “we cannot afford to lose the Serbian for a long time,” emphasising the urgency for Vlahovic’s swift return.