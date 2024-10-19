Paul Pogba’s situation at Juventus is a complex one, as the midfielder seeks to stay with the club despite facing a significant setback in his career. Pogba’s original four-year ban for failing a drug test has been reduced, allowing him to return to training in January and potentially play again from March. However, the landscape at Juventus has changed drastically since he was last on the pitch, with Max Allegri having been sacked and Thiago Motta now at the helm. This raises questions about Pogba’s future, given that the new manager did not initially factor him into his plans.

Massimo Pavan, a well-known Italian football commentator, weighed in on the matter and suggested that Juventus should only keep Pogba under drastically reduced terms. He proposed a contract of less than 1 million euros per season, possibly around 500,000 euros, given Pogba’s limited contributions since his return. This recommendation stems from the midfielder’s struggle with injuries and the fact that Juventus has already paid him a substantial amount over the past year without seeing much return on that investment. Pavan argues that this amount is fair for someone looking to start over and prove himself again, with the alternative being a mutual termination of Pogba’s contract.

For Pogba, this situation presents a dilemma. He has expressed a willingness to stay at Juventus, even suggesting that he would accept a pay cut to do so. However, his position at the club remains precarious. Juventus could understandably be hesitant to reintegrate a player who has struggled for form and fitness, and who now carries the stigma of a doping ban. If the club does opt to keep him, it would be on terms that reflect his current standing rather than the star player status he once held.

Pogba’s next steps will determine whether he can salvage his Juventus career or if a move elsewhere becomes inevitable. Should he accept a reduced salary and demonstrate his commitment to returning to form, he may still have a future in Turin. However, if he is unwilling to accept the proposed terms, Juventus could choose to part ways, cutting their losses and moving on. Given the circumstances, a significant salary reduction would be a pragmatic move for both the player and the club.