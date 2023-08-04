Massimo Pavan has shared his thoughts on Juventus’ pursuit of a new midfielder as they aim to strengthen their squad during this transfer window. While Franck Kessie had been their primary target in recent times, the Ivorian midfielder has decided to move to Saudi Arabia, where Juventus cannot compete financially. As a result, the club must now restart their search for a suitable midfielder.

Given the financial constraints at Juventus and limited resources for squad expansion, the club is focusing on potential player departures that could free up funds for new signings. Pavan acknowledges that the allure of Saudi Arabia has played a significant role in Kessie’s decision, and the club needs to reconsider their options, potentially looking at midfield talents available within their own setup.

Pavan said via Tuttojuve:

“If Kessie chooses Arabia, it’s immediately clear what he wanted, Juve must identify different profiles. He and Milinkovic have chosen the millions and minus the technical project, Juventus in midfield must perhaps identify different profiles or re-evaluate what they have at home”.

Juve FC Says

We have some midfielders in our squad who could step up and save us some money by adding a new man to the group.

Weston McKennie has already proven during the pre-season that he could be trusted, which is a major positive for us.