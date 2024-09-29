Massimo Pavan once again highlighted the anti-Juventus sentiment in Serie A, criticising some of the decisions made by the match officials during the Bianconeri’s game against Genoa.

Juve had just defeated Genoa 3-0, thanks to an improved second-half performance, and the team was pleased to secure the victory.

This win marked a return to form in the league, and the Juventus fans were thrilled with the outcome.

However, there were a few incidents during the match where the officials appeared to make inconsistent decisions.

Pavan views this as a result of anti-Juventus bias among referees. He also pointed out that the media has been targeting Dusan Vlahovic in recent weeks, as the striker has struggled to score, which Pavan believes further reflects media bias against the club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Referee and media treatment of Vlahovic are examples of anti-Juventus. In Genoa absurd evaluations, a punishment plus yellow for Juve, no further information on Frendrup’s foul, those who said that the red card for Bartessghi for a foul on Dongu was right the day before.”

As the most successful club in the country, we can understand why the officials and media could be against us.

But we cannot focus on that. Instead, we need to work hard on the pitch and ensure we can get the wins we need.