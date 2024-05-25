Massimo Pavan has tasked Juventus stars with ending this season on a high when they face Monza in Serie A today.

Juve will close out the campaign against the Boys from Brianza in a game that their fans will be eager for them to win.

Monza defeated Juve at the Allianz Stadium last season, and they are looking to earn another unexpected success today.

Juve came back from the dead to draw their last game against Bologna 3-3, and Paolo Montero would be eager to lead them to victory in this match.

Several Juve stars could be playing for the club for the last time as they face an uncertain future under the next manager.

They will want to end well, and Pavan has urged the Bianconeri to get the job done and bow out in style from the game against Monza.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus must try to finish well at home and return to success, a huge motivation for many, I’m thinking of Fagioli, but not only that, also Yildiz, Chiesa and Vlahovic himself, they must all give their all today.”

Juve FC Says

We need to end this season well, and that means we will win today because another result will not make sense.