Juventus has the opportunity to build on their impressive win against Manchester City in midweek when they face Venezia in Serie A today. Despite their victory over a top European club, Juventus has a history of struggling against smaller teams in the league. This trend has been evident throughout the season, and fans are hoping that it will change as the Bianconeri look to climb the Serie A standings.

While Juventus has performed admirably against teams like Napoli, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and even Lazio, they have consistently faltered in matches against clubs such as Empoli and Lecce. These underwhelming results have made it difficult for Juve to close the gap at the top of the table. Today’s clash with Venezia represents a crucial opportunity to secure three points in a match that Juventus simply cannot afford to lose if they are serious about challenging for the Serie A title.

In addition to aiming for the title, Juventus must also finish in the top four to secure a place in next season’s Champions League. However, their current performances are far from consistent enough to guarantee such a finish. As a result, Massimo Pavan believes the team needs to show more ruthlessness in games like this one against Venezia.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juve today has more choices on the bench, they will need to be nastier and careful. The Bianconeri must make the most of the team like with City, today Juventus really can’t lose points, but in the next matches they will need to be nastier and careful.”

Venezia, despite their struggles this season, could cause an upset if Juventus underestimates them. Therefore, Pavan emphasises the need for the team to stay focused and assertive in their approach to the game. Juventus must take full advantage of their opportunities and secure the victory they need to keep their title hopes alive.