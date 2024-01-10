Massimo Pavan has expressed confidence in Juventus’ ability to enhance the market value of Tiago Djalo as the club closes in on securing the defender.

Juventus appears poised to outmanoeuvre Inter Milan and add Djalo to their squad for a fee this month, despite the player being set to become a free agent in the summer. The Bianconeri have been tracking Djalo for several months, engaging in competition with Inter Milan for his signature.

While Inter Milan opted to wait until the summer, Juventus accelerated the move from Lille, making the deal happen in the current transfer window. Djalo, despite recovering from a long-term injury, is considered one of the standout defenders in France.

Juventus is confident that they are acquiring a top-tier player, and Pavan anticipates the club’s ability to further elevate Djalo’s performance and market value through their development and support.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“If Djalò is well in a year and a half, Juventus will have tripled their investment. The Portuguese defender has proven, at Lille, to be an interesting prospect with great potential.”

Juve FC Says

Djalo has been followed by some of the top clubs in Europe, which clearly shows that he is a fine talent.

We expect him to get better on our books, and it will be interesting to see if Pavan’s prediction comes true.