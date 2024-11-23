Massimo Pavan has provided his insights on how Juventus should approach their crucial clash against AC Milan, expressing concern over the absence of a recognised striker. Dusan Vlahovic, the club’s primary goal threat, is set to miss the game due to a minor injury, so a decision was made to avoid risking him further. While his absence is not long-term, it poses a significant challenge for the Bianconeri as they face a high-stakes match.

Vlahovic has been the focal point of Juventus’ attack, and his goals have often been the difference for the team. Without him, Juventus will need to prove they are not overly reliant on their Serbian star. This match serves as an opportunity for others within the squad to rise to the occasion and showcase their capabilities. Pavan emphasised the importance of Juventus adapting its tactics and utilising the resources it has to reach its fullest potential.

In his analysis, Pavan highlighted the necessity of a defensive approach complemented by swift counter-attacks. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he remarked, “I would like to see a Juve capable of defending well and counter-attacking. After all, Milan will play a very offensive game on the key flanks. Conceiçao could be one of the players who make the difference, but not only him, also Yildiz. It’s a shame there isn’t someone who finishes the action, but maybe Koopmeiners can do it.”

REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Pavan’s mention of João Conceição and Kenan Yildiz underscores his belief in Juventus’ young talents, who could play pivotal roles in exploiting Milan’s attacking vulnerabilities. However, he also acknowledges the difficulty posed by the absence of an experienced forward to finish scoring opportunities.

Despite the challenges, Juventus must approach this game with determination and a clear plan. Securing a victory would keep them firmly in the title race, while a loss could significantly dent their momentum. The onus is now on players across the squad to step up and deliver a performance worthy of their ambitions.