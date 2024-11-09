Juventus heads into the Turin derby today with Torino, facing what many believe is a must-win match in light of their inconsistent performances this season. The Bianconeri have struggled to maintain steady form, and their recent 1-1 draw against Lille in the Champions League has left fans yearning for a decisive victory, especially in a derby that holds extra significance. Torino, on the other hand, has been on a poor run, making this a prime opportunity for Juve to assert themselves.
