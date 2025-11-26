Juventus secured a 3- 2 victory over Bodo Glimt to claim their first Champions League win of the season, a success that had been a long time coming. The result offers some much-needed momentum for the men in black and white as they look to mount a late push for a place in the European playoffs. It also provides a timely boost heading into their next league fixture, with the triumph in Norway likely to instil confidence throughout the squad as they prepare for the remaining matches of the campaign.

Defensive concerns remain

Juve continue to work as hard as they can to accumulate wins, yet one of their main problems remains their inability to keep a clean sheet. Much has been said about their difficulties in front of goal, but preventing opponents from scoring has proved equally challenging. In Norway, they conceded twice and were forced to outscore their hosts to secure the win, a scenario that cannot be relied upon in every match. Greater defensive solidity would undoubtedly improve their prospects, as consistent clean sheets would increase their chances of turning narrow contests into comfortable victories.

Massimo Pavan, speaking as cited by Tuttojuve, offered a reflective assessment of the performance. He said, “We saw a game full of contradictions. In the first half, we lost too many balls and made several technical errors. In the second half, however, the team improved, creating numerous chances and executing miracles from the opposing goalkeeper.” His comments highlight the uneven nature of the display, with positive attacking sequences offset by lapses in concentration and execution.

The need for improvement at the back

Pavan went on to stress the importance of resolving the defensive issues that have repeatedly undermined the team. Adding, “Conceding so much is very dangerous,” he underlined the risks associated with allowing opponents multiple opportunities. Juventus will need to address these concerns if they are to build on this win and maintain hope of progressing further in Europe. The victory in Norway represents a valuable step forward, yet significant work remains to ensure the team can perform with greater consistency and control in the matches ahead.