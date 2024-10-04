Gleison Bremer is a crucial part of Juventus’ plans for this season, so the Bianconeri needs to find a replacement after losing him to a long-term injury.

Bremer was outstanding before the injury, which is expected to sideline him for almost a year, and Juve is now making plans to add a new defender to their squad.

The Bianconeri know it will be difficult to replace him, but they are expected to bring in someone to cover his absence.

Although several free agents are available for Juve to sign, the club has been discouraged from making a hasty decision.

Massimo Pavan has advised against signing a defender solely because of the need, instead suggesting the promotion of a Next Gen player.

Juve has several talented youngsters in their Next Gen squad, and Pavan believes promoting Pedro Felipe would be a better solution.

He said, as quoted by Tutttojuve:

“Clearly you have lost the strongest defender, but it is difficult to find something better than what you have now, almost impossible now, difficult in January, I would avoid other people’s dead branches, like Ramos and others, I really like Pedro Felipe of the Next Gen, but I don’t know if it could be an option”.

The defender is on loan at the Juve side from Palmeiras and he has been in impressive form over the last few months and probably deserves the promotion.

Juve FC Says

This might be Felipe’s time to shine and if he gets the chance, he certainly will impress.