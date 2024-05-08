Massimo Pavan expects a reaction from Juventus when they face bottom-of-the-table Salernitana this weekend.

Juve is eager to seal qualification for the Champions League as soon as possible as they continue to struggle to win games.

Salernitana is no match for Juve, even though the Bianconeri are struggling, and it is one of those fixtures that Juve is expected to win by a large margin.

However, Juve has been inconsistent this season, and no one can be sure of their performance before a game.

But Pavan expects a change in their play and wants to see a front three of Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic, and Kenan Yildiz in the game.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Against Salernitana, I expect something new, that is to say that Chiesa, Vlahovic and Yildiz play from the start to try to see something new, then it may or may not work, but we have to try since we have to win at any cost”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa, Vlahovic, and Yildiz will make an exciting trio, and they might be the attackers we will begin next season with.

Experimenting in the game against Salernitana will not have a heavy consequence, and if the experiment works, we could win the fixture with a fantastic score.