Most people consider Inter Milan the outright favourites in their match against Juventus this weekend, and the Bianconeri have to prove them wrong.

Juve will have the home advantage, and they managed to avoid defeat when they travelled to Inter for the reverse fixture earlier in the season. However, that result was largely due to Inter being in poor form and missing several chances that they should have easily converted.

Since that encounter, Juventus have experienced an inconsistent season, while Inter remain firmly in the title race. As a result, the pressure is on Inter to secure all three points, as dropping them would further widen the gap between them and Napoli, who currently top the standings. Many believe the Bianconeri are set to be beaten, but Massimo Pavan has responded to that sentiment. Speaking to TuttoJuve, he said:

“Inter think they can walk in Turin, we’ll see, someone said they are ‘unplayable’, I really hope they are not. They are certainly strong as a whole and have a more solid defence with recoveries, but Juventus must fight for the shirt and for the honour by leaving the field to applause.”

Pavan’s words highlight the importance of pride and determination in this match, as Juventus must fight to prove they are still a force to be reckoned with. The team has the players and the talent to win, but it will require hard work, focus, and a bit of luck. Sometimes, it is better to be considered the underdog, as it allows players to take the field with less pressure, knowing that the expectations on them are lower.

Juventus have the capability to turn the tide and prove their critics wrong. The key will be to exploit any weaknesses in Inter’s defence and take full advantage of their home advantage. Although Inter are the favourites, the Bianconeri will be determined to make a statement and keep their hopes of a strong finish alive.