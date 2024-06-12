Juventus wants to sign Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, but La Dea is playing hardball over the Dutchman’s signature.
He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:
“Atalanta risks scoring an own goal for Koopmeiners. If they don’t lower their rating they risk having a dissatisfied and now injured player who is unlikely to do better than this year next year in Bergamo, Juventus can put in 25 cash and the rest in return, a valuation of 45/50 million, a hyper-acceptable and coherent figure, the rest would be a robbery”.
Juve FC Says
Koopmeiners is undoubtedly one of the best players in Serie A now, and he would be eager to move to a bigger club.
Because he is already 26, there is no time for him to miss out on a big move this summer, and he might push La Dea to sell him.
1 Comment
I think Atalanta with how we have dealt with them in recent years, the players we gave them and money they made should help out the situation