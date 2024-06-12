Koopmeiners has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe over the last two seasons, and he won the Europa League with Atalanta last month.

Juve has tracked him for much of this campaign, with Cristiano Giuntoli considered his top fan.

The Juve sporting director is convinced that Koopmeiners will be helpful to their team starting next term under Thiago Motta.

However, Atalanta wants to make 60 million euros from his sale, a fee Juve thinks is ridiculous, and now the midfielder is injured.

La Dea could have earned more if he had done well at Euro 2024, but he won’t participate in the competition. Pavan warns Atalanta against playing hardball because they might struggle to sell him.