Juventus wants to sign Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, but La Dea is playing hardball over the Dutchman’s signature.

Koopmeiners has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe over the last two seasons, and he won the Europa League with Atalanta last month.

Juve has tracked him for much of this campaign, with Cristiano Giuntoli considered his top fan.

The Juve sporting director is convinced that Koopmeiners will be helpful to their team starting next term under Thiago Motta.

However, Atalanta wants to make 60 million euros from his sale, a fee Juve thinks is ridiculous, and now the midfielder is injured.

La Dea could have earned more if he had done well at Euro 2024, but he won’t participate in the competition. Pavan warns Atalanta against playing hardball because they might struggle to sell him.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Atalanta risks scoring an own goal for Koopmeiners. If they don’t lower their rating they risk having a dissatisfied and now injured player who is unlikely to do better than this year next year in Bergamo, Juventus can put in 25 cash and the rest in return, a valuation of 45/50 million, a hyper-acceptable and coherent figure, the rest would be a robbery”.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is undoubtedly one of the best players in Serie A now, and he would be eager to move to a bigger club.

Because he is already 26, there is no time for him to miss out on a big move this summer, and he might push La Dea to sell him.