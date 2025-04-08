When a new manager arrives mid-season, as Igor Tudor did when appointed at Juventus, he is fully aware that there is little time for experimentation.

Tudor has been handed only a limited number of matches to salvage Juventus’ campaign and secure qualification for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League. The Bianconeri had displayed inconsistent form for much of the season under Thiago Motta, leaving them in a precarious position that jeopardised their return to Europe’s top competition.

Since taking charge, Tudor has been working diligently to turn the situation around. His efforts have yielded a positive start, with the team collecting four points from the two matches he has overseen so far.

Among the changes he has implemented is the reinstatement of Dušan Vlahović into the starting eleven—an adjustment that has drawn attention from both fans and pundits. However, not all players have featured prominently under his leadership. Two such individuals are Samuel Mbangula and Francisco Conceição. While Conceição showed promise during a 25-minute cameo against Genoa, both players have largely remained on the fringes of the squad.

Commenting on the matter, Massimo Pavan stated, as cited by Tuttomercatoweb: “But we must understand one thing: there are some players who were important with Motta, even if in decline, who are disappearing.”

Speaking specifically about Mbangula and Conceição, he added: “We haven’t seen them yet.”

Ultimately, it is imperative to give Tudor the space and autonomy to execute his vision. He is best placed to determine which players fit into his tactical approach, and as such, his selections should be respected.

As Juventus enter the final phase of the season, their immediate objective remains clear: regain form, secure key results, and return to the Champions League. Under Tudor’s guidance, the hope is that the team will find the consistency required to achieve that goal.