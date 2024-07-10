Massimo Pavan is worried that Juventus might struggle to offload some of their players this summer as the Bianconeri rebuild their squad.

The men in black and white have had a busy summer as they look to strengthen their group for Thiago Motta.

Motta’s system and style of play are different from what the club was used to under Max Allegri, and Juve is looking to sign the players he needs to succeed.

This also requires them to ship out some unwanted stars to raise funds and create space in the squad for their new signings.

Juve has already replaced Weston McKennie and Wojciech Szczęsny in their squad, but both players and others remain in the group.

They are keen to offload them as soon as possible, and Pavan worries that they might struggle to sell the players they do not need.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus could have some problems with the exits. Players like Milik, but also MCKennie himself or even Chiesa could not help the club for the possible departure and Juventus could lose time and resources if a solution is not found”.

Juve FC Says

We have a big squad and must trim it down before the season starts because an unnecessarily big dressing room could be a problem for the manager.