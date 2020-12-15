Pavel Nedved discusses Juventus v Porto and what he expects

Juventus has been drawn with FC Porto in the Champions League round of 16 and Pavel Nedved expects a tough test from the Portuguese side.

Porto is regarded as one of the underdogs left in the competition, but no one gave Lyon a chance last season, yet they eliminated Juventus and Manchester City to reach the semifinal of the competition.

Porto was in Manchester City’s group this season and they gave the English side good games over two legs.

Nedved says that no team left in the competition will be a walkover, and he recalled how the Bianconeri were eliminated by Lyon last season.

He also urged Juventus to be at the same level that they were when they beat Barcelona in the final group game of the competition.

Nedved and their manager, Sergio Conceicao were teammates and he warned Juve that he sets up his team in a very organised manner.

“It’s nice to reach the second phase, but it’s also a very difficult one to face,” Nedved told the club’s official website.

“Everyone can put you in difficulty. In this phase of the Champions League it’s tight, all the opponents are strong and we saw it last year, when we went out against Lyon.”

He added: “I know their coach Sergio Conceicao well, he was a teammate of mine and plays with a very organised 3-5-2.”

“They will be two very difficult games. We could be favourites, but the point is to get to those games in great shape.

“We must face Porto as we did with Barcelona at Camp Nou. With conviction and the will to play our football.”