Pavel Nedved gives his response to Juventus Champions League draw

Pavel Nedved has revealed that Juventus Champions League clash with Barcelona will be a “fascinating encounter” after both teams were drawn in the same group.

The Bianconeri will face Lionel Messi’s Barcelona as well as Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros in this season’s Champions League group stages after they were all grouped together.

The game will see two of the world’s best players Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo go head to head in at least two group games.

It is a draw that excites most football fans around the world, and Nedved isn’t an exception.

He also spoke about watching Arthur and Miralem Pjanic face each other after they both swapped clubs this summer.

While Juve and Barca will be the focus of most fans in that group and both of them are expected to qualify for the knockout rounds, Nedved says the other two teams should not be underrated.

“It’ll be a huge clash with Barcelona and a fascinating encounter, because it allows what in my view are still today the two best players in the world – Ronaldo and Messi – to face off against each other,” vice-president Nedved said as quoted by Football Italia.

“Along with that, we are also seeing Miralem Pjanic and Arthur meeting, so that is another match within the match.”

It’s not just about the top seeds, as they will also be tested in Ukraine and Hungary.

“Dynamo Kiev are a very solid team with an experienced coach like Mircea Lucescu, who made history at Shakhtar Donetsk. If our fixture in Ukraine were to be in the winter, that would make it even more difficult,” continued Nedved.

“The Hungarians are something of an unknown quantity, not the usual opponents we see in the Champions League. Knowing Hungarian football, they will no doubt have a great deal of talent.

“We must keep our eyes out and be fully concentrated in every single game. It’s the Champions League, which means any team can cause problems.”