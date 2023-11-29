Former Juventus player and director Pavel Nedved is poised to make a return to football administration after departing from the Bianconeri. Nedved, a former attacker, was part of the previous Juventus board that resigned amid legal scrutiny of decisions made during their tenure.

While Juventus is still in the process of recovering and former president Andrea Agnelli faces ongoing legal battles, Nedved accepted a plea deal that resulted in a minor ban.

Now, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the Czech Republic football federation is considering Nedved for a significant role within the organisation. The report suggests that he could potentially become their next sporting director, and regardless of the specific position, they are eager to employ him and leverage his experience in football administration.

Juve FC Says

Nedved deserves to return to the game, and he would have learned from the issues he had at Juventus.

As one of the best footballers his country has ever had, he is very likely to help the national team become more successful than it is now.

We have moved on from the mistakes they made when they were at the helm at the Allianz Stadium and expect the current board to make better decisions now and in the future.